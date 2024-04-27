Stifel Nicolaus Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$36.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.95.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$31.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.5252525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total value of C$115,028.03. Insiders sold a total of 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,257 in the last three months. 45.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

