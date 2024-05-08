U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,211 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the third quarter worth $237,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 1.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOCT opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.