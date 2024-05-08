U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 657 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,584,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,107,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

