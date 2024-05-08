LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.20% of OneMain worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OneMain by 36.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 151,226 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in OneMain by 659.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $53.65.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 77.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays reduced their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

