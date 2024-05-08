Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.810-3.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $287.0 million-$299.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.570-8.040 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average of $132.26. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

