Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $783.0 million-$793.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.3 million.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $245.87 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.53.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

