Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXQ stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $365.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $41.12.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

