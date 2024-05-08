DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.75% of DHT worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 45.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the third quarter worth $165,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHT. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

DHT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of -0.34. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

