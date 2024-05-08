U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,418,011.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,193 shares of company stock valued at $96,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.