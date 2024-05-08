U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $334,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Encore Wire by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $205,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE opened at $281.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.81. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $150.51 and a 1 year high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

