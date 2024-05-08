U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

