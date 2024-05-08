U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,165 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,151,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 489,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 87,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $228.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.93. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.