U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,336,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3,213.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 181,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

DIVB stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

