BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Announces Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.