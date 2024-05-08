U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.