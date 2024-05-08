Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.070-1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.0 million-$224.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.2 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.570-8.040 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.26.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

