JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $150.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of SUI opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average is $125.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 329.83%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 5.9% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.