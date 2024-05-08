Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.41 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,216,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928,554 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,411,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 400,877 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 223,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,071 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after buying an additional 62,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AGG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,163. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

