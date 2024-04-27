Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.