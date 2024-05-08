Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCID stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

