Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

View Our Latest Report on LCID

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.