Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dolly Varden Silver’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Dolly Varden Silver Stock Up 2.1 %
Dolly Varden Silver stock opened at C$0.97 on Tuesday. Dolly Varden Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$276.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.50.
Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolly Varden Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile
Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.
