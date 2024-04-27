Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dolly Varden Silver’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Up 2.1 %

Dolly Varden Silver stock opened at C$0.97 on Tuesday. Dolly Varden Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$276.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Dolly Varden Silver alerts:

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolly Varden Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile

In other Dolly Varden Silver news, Director James Anthony Sabala sold 27,500 shares of Dolly Varden Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$26,213.00. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolly Varden Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolly Varden Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.