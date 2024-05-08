M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

VMC opened at $268.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

