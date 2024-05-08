Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.15) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,800 ($22.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.64) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.04).

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,870 ($23.49). 672,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,747.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,649.41. The firm has a market cap of £3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,927.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,964 ($24.67).

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Matthey

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($20.06) per share, with a total value of £383.28 ($481.51). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 66 shares of company stock valued at $114,288. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

