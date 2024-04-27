PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKFree Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.30.

Get Our Latest Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PSK opened at C$26.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$20.69 and a 52 week high of C$28.42.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. The company had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0488722 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

In other news, Director Glenn Mcnamara bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,536.00. Also, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.