Centric Wealth Management Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Allegion makes up 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after buying an additional 441,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,922,000 after buying an additional 153,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,360,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,323. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.83.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

