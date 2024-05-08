VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $8.13

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $6.97. VTEX shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 732,451 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get VTEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTEX

VTEX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.41.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.