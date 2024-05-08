Centric Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,259. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.