Analyzing East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for East Resources Acquisition and Apollo Global Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Global Management 0 3 10 0 2.77

Valuation & Earnings

Apollo Global Management has a consensus price target of $114.31, indicating a potential upside of 1.26%. Given Apollo Global Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Apollo Global Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Apollo Global Management $32.64 billion 1.96 $5.05 billion $9.03 12.46

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Apollo Global Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08% Apollo Global Management 16.27% 20.77% 1.35%

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats East Resources Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. The firm provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It also focuses on clean energy, sustainable industry, climate solutions, energy transition, industrial decarbonization, sustainable mobility, sustainable resource use, and sustainable real estate. It seeks to invest in companies based in across Africa, North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $750 million to $2500 million. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia, India and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.