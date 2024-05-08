Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $864,845.50

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $38.28 million and approximately $864,845.50 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00055676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001067 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,587,648,677 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

