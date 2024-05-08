Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 395,462 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,462 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 15.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $5,452,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,688,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,440 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.27. 451,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

