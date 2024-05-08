Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $33.15

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.15, but opened at $35.00. Intapp shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 269,329 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Intapp Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. Research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,327,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,327,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,106,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,088,735 over the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intapp by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 708,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,585,000 after buying an additional 704,268 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 81.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517,899 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,593,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

