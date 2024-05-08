Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,546 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Oracle worth $1,223,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 218,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,956 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 25,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 11.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 880,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,262,000 after buying an additional 91,465 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC upped their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,635. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,000 shares of company stock worth $105,189,850. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

