Ergo One Day Trading Volume Tops $917,963.58 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $91.83 million and $917,963.58 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,533.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.29 or 0.00734474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00130701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00059504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00207252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00102496 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,100,746 coins and its circulating supply is 75,101,394 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

