Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.66 Billion Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,242 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $2,658,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $778.02. 1,029,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,651. The company has a market cap of $739.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $761.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $674.88.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

