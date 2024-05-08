Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 16.70%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

TSE GIL opened at C$44.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$36.42 and a 52 week high of C$52.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.277 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

