Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Cut by Analyst

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.11 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.15.

ALA stock opened at C$30.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.57 and a 52-week high of C$30.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total value of C$1,167,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,339 shares of company stock worth $2,798,722. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

