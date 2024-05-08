Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Boosted by Roth Capital

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGIC Investment in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

MTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of MTG opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,023,000 after buying an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,776,000 after buying an additional 415,628 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,983,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,587,000 after buying an additional 174,609 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 985,512 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

