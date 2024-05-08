Centric Wealth Management Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.86. 9,428,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,714,824. The company has a market cap of $456.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.