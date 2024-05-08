Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $405.60. 382,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,995. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

