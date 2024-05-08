Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.92. 2,962,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.16. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.