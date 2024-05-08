Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells $24,963.34 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $24,963.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,316.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 507,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -371.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

