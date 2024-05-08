FY2024 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Lifted by Analyst

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $6.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.64. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AX stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

