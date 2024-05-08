BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,367.50 ($29.74).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($32.79) to GBX 2,520 ($31.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($32.79) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.92) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,289 ($28.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,977.59, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,281.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,389. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,344.83%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

