Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of CLLS opened at $3.10 on Friday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $172.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.08.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 99.88% and a negative net margin of 1,087.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.49% of Cellectis worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.