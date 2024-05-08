Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Monster Beverage Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Monster Beverage in a research note issued on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 86,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Monster Beverage by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

