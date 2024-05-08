Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

NGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Neurogene in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $436.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.36. Neurogene has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

