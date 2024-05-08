Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.25.
NGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Neurogene in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NGNE
Neurogene Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
About Neurogene
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neurogene
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.