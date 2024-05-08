Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

