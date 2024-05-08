Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Issued By Zacks Research

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zscaler in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $176.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -186.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,202. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.