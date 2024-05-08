Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Issued By Zacks Research

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zscaler in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $176.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -186.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,202. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

