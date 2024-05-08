CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives $19.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of CVRx from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get CVRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CVRX

CVRx Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.35. CVRx has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $55,760.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,455 shares in the company, valued at $53,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CVRx during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the third quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.