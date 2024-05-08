Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.14.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

